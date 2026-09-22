According to the official U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website, people who have filed an immigration benefit request with USCIS must notify the agency of any change of address as soon as possible.

Failing to update the address promptly could result in delays in receiving USCIS notices and other documents and could interrupt the processing of an immigration case.

USCIS immigration benefit: Why is it important to report a change of address?

All aliens in the United States must report a change of address to USCIS within 10 days of moving. This reporting requirement does not apply to A and G visa holders and visa waiver visitors.

“We strongly encourage you to submit your change of address through a USCIS online account as soon as you move.”, according to the official website.

Can I change my address through USPS Service?

The authorities insist that changing your address with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) won’t change your information on the USCIS system. Every beneficiary must report this change in both systems.

USCIS recommends using the USPS Look Up a ZIP Code tool to ensure that you give USCIS your full address using the standard abbreviations and formatting recognized by USPS.

How to change your address online?

USCIS recommends updating your address online as soon as possible after moving. Doing so meets the legal requirement to notify the agency and helps ensure that your case continues processing without interruption.

Most people can change their address through the USCIS Enterprise Change of Address (E-COA) tool, available through their USCIS online account. The online system allows USCIS to process the change almost immediately and eliminates the need to mail Form AR-11.

Failing to update the address promptly could result in delays in receiving USCIS notices and other documents and could interrupt the processing of an immigration case. Fuente: narrativas-spin-us

Applicants can update their address online even if their case was originally filed by mail. Those with pending cases must provide the receipt number for each benefit request to ensure USCIS updates the correct records.

How to change your address by mail?

Applicants can also report a change of address by mailing a paper Form AR-11 to USCIS. This meets the legal requirement to notify the agency of a move.

However, paper forms do not automatically update the address across USCIS systems. The agency therefore strongly encourages applicants to use the online change-of-address tool through their USCIS account.