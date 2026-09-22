The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the payment schedule for October 2026 , a month that, due to a particular calendar overlap, will leave one group of beneficiaries with two deposits in their account in the span of just thirty days.

The news sparked some confusion among beneficiaries, but the agency clarified that this is not an extra bonus or an additional benefit — simply an administrative adjustment.

The reason behind the “double payment”

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — the program aimed at older adults, blind individuals, or people with disabilities and low income — will be paid twice in October: the first of those payments corresponds to the benefit for the month itself, while the second, deposited on October 30, is actually the early payment of the November benefit.

The reason has to do with how the payment calendar works when a scheduled date falls on a weekend or federal holiday: in those cases, the SSA moves the payment up to the previous business day. Since November 1, 2026 falls on a Sunday, the agency moved that deposit to Friday, October 30.

As a result, those already eligible for SSI will receive a first payment on Thursday, October 1, corresponding to that month’s benefit, and a second deposit on Friday, October 30, which is technically November’s SSI payment paid early.

SSI recipients to see 2 deposits in October due to early November payment.

The SSA clarified that this monthly duplication does not represent an extra benefit, but simply an early payment of the following month’s benefit, and that the agency applies this mechanism whenever the first day of the month falls on a weekend or federal holiday — which can result in two SSI payments in one month and none in another.

The full October schedule

According to the official calendar published by the SSA, October 2026 payment dates are organized as follows, depending on benefit type and each recipient’s date of birth:

October 1: SSI payments for the month.

October 2: Social Security beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997.

October 14: Retirement, survivors, and SSDI beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th of the month.

October 21: Beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th.

October 28: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st.

October 30: SSI payment corresponding to November, paid early.

The payments scheduled for October 14, 21, and 28 follow the SSA’s regular Wednesday-based calendar, which determines payment dates according to the beneficiary’s date of birth.

The agency maintains, for 2026, the same distribution logic it has applied for years. According to the SSA’s official 2026 calendar, beneficiaries are divided into three groups: those born between the 1st and the 10th are paid on the second Wednesday of each month; those born between the 11th and the 20th, on the third Wednesday; and those born between the 21st and the 31st, on the fourth Wednesday.

There is also a longstanding exception: those who began receiving benefits before May 1997 are generally paid on the third day of each month, regardless of their date of birth. For SSI, the rule is different and simpler: federal SSI benefits are scheduled for the first day of each month, and if that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the SSA pays on the last business day before it.