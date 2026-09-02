Keeping the Mexican passport up to date is a basic requirement for international travel to almost any country, in addition to being essential for processing the visa, whether for tourism or settlement purposes.

Sometimes, it may be the case that the traveler has a valid visa, but their passport cannot be considered valid. This may be due to damage to the cover or pages, lack of free pages, or the six-month rule required by countries such as the United States.

The United States bans the entry of all Mexican citizens, even if they have a visa: What are the entry requirements?

Mexican citizens traveling to the United States must comply with the immigration requirements established by U.S. authorities. To enter for tourism, business, or family visits:

Valid Mexican passport.

Valid U.S. visa that corresponds.

Demonstrate the purpose of the trip, length of stay, and financial solvency.

Comply with inspection controls.

Step by step: How do you renew the Mexican passport?

Renewal of the Mexican passport is carried out at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE). The procedure is usually:

Schedule an appointment. Complete the corresponding application. Present the previous passport. Prove identity and Mexican nationality. Present the payment receipt. Attend the appointment for biometric data collection and document verification. Receive the new passport according to the delivery times.

How do you apply for a U.S. visa from Mexico?

To apply for the first time for a nonimmigrant visa such as the B1 or B2, the procedure is: