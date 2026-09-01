After preparing a barbecue, it is common for the grill to accumulate grease, food residue, and dirt that are hard to remove. Although there are chemical products and degreasers, there is also a homemade alternative that can make cleaning easier.

This is vinegar, a common ingredient in many kitchens that, beyond its culinary uses, is often used for different cleaning tasks around the home.

What is spraying vinegar on the grill for?

Vinegar can be used to help degrease the surface of the grill rsudeun before barbecuing.

Its acidity helps loosen certain residues and traces of grease that remain stuck to the grates. This later makes them easier to remove with a brush or an appropriate sponge.

The goal is not to replace a deep cleaning, but to make it easier to remove the accumulated dirt.

How to use vinegar to clean the grill

To apply this trick, you can put white vinegar in a spray bottle and spray a moderate amount over the grates.

The recommendation is to do it before lighting the fire, when the grill is cold or at a safe temperature to handle.

Then, let it sit for a few minutes to help loosen the grease and use a grill brush to remove the dirt.

Once the grease and residue have been removed, it is important to clean the surface and leave it ready before placing the food.

Why does vinegar help remove grease?

Vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that can help lift certain residues and make cleaning easier.

When it comes into contact with traces of grease and dirt, it helps soften stuck-on residue, making it easier to remove mechanically.

However, it is not an industrial degreaser and its effectiveness may vary depending on how dirty the grill is.

The trick to leaving the grill ready before the barbecue

Once the vinegar has been applied and the dirt removed, it is essential to remove any cleaning residue before cooking.

The grill should be clean and dry before placing the meat, vegetables, or any other food on it.

In addition, if the surface has a significant buildup of burnt grease, it may be necessary to complement the procedure with a deeper scrubbing.

What to keep in mind before using vinegar

Although vinegar can be useful for certain household tasks, not all surfaces react the same way.

That is why it is advisable to check the grill material and the manufacturer’s instructions before applying any product.

It is also important to avoid mixing vinegar with bleach or other cleaning chemicals, as some combinations can release dangerous gases.