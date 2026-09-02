Those who travel to the United States during September will have to pay special attention to a little-known rule related to baggage to avoid problems with the authorities.

The country restricts and, in certain cases, prohibits the entry of certain agricultural products because of the risk that they could carry pests and diseases capable of affecting national agriculture.

According to the official guidance, all travelers entering the United States must declare any agricultural and wildlife products they carry with them.

The rule that all travelers have to comply with

Passengers must inform US Customs and Border Protection officials if they are carrying agricultural products.

They must also report whether, before traveling to the United States, they visited a farm or were in contact with animals.

Once the declaration has been made, agricultural inspectors can inspect the items to verify that they meet all entry requirements and do not contain harmful pests or diseases.

The final decision on whether a product may enter the country rests with the U.S. inspectors.

Key information about this rule that everyone should know

Plants being transported and intended for cultivation have specific requirements that must be met in order to travel.

One of the main rules is that plants with soil are prohibited; instead, travelers may carry 12 plants or fewer without roots covered in soil, as long as they meet certain conditions, such as

They must not be prohibited by other regulations

They must not be protected by the Endangered Species Act or the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

They must have a phytosanitary certificate issued by the National Plant Protection Organization of the country of departure

The certificate must state that the plants are free of pests and diseases

The plants will be inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the first port of entry

If you want to bring in 13 or more, you will need to obtain an APHIS import permit and send the plants directly to the nearest USDA inspection station.