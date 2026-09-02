Renewing a driver’s license in several of the most populous states in the United States requires meeting a specific condition.

California, Florida, New York and Illinois are among the states that ask for this test when renewing the license, and those who do not pass it will not be able to keep their license.

Licenses are changing: older drivers will not be able to renew them as usual

The common requirement is a vision acuity test taken when renewing the driver’s license. The logic is simple: vision is a fundamental ability for driving safely, so the states verify that the driver meets a minimum standard before authorizing them to continue driving.

In these four states, the vision test is part of the renewal process:

California: requires a vision test when renewing and strengthens in-person checks for older drivers.

Florida: requires passing a vision test when renewing the license, which can be done at the office or by presenting a certificate from a vision health professional.

New York: requires a vision test at every renewal, which can be done at the DMV office or through authorized providers.

Illinois: includes the vision check in the renewal process, with strengthened requirements for older drivers.

They revoke the licenses of all those who do not meet this requirement

The vision exam is not optional; it is a requirement to complete the renewal. If a driver does not show up or does not pass the test, they will not be able to renew their license and, therefore, will not be authorized to drive legally.

In many cases, those who do not meet the required vision standard but can correct it receive the license with a restriction, such as the obligation to wear glasses or contact lenses while driving. The inability to renew is usually reserved for cases in which the visual condition cannot be corrected to a safe level.