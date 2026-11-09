The photo is one of the most common reasons a passport application is delayed or rejected, and the U.S. State Department has tightened its screening: It now checks more strictly that an image meets all the rules.

The numbers bear that out: In 2024 alone, more than 300,000 applications were rejected because of photos that did not meet the requirements. That is why it is worth knowing the rules well before submitting the application.

The official photo requirements

According to the State Department, the passport photo must meet a series of strict requirements. They are:

2x2-inch size (about 5x5 centimeters).

In color, with a white or off-white background, plain and with nothing behind the person.

Face forward, with a neutral expression or a natural smile, and both eyes open.

Taken within the last 6 months, so it reflects the person’s current appearance.

No glasses.

No shadows on the face or behind it.

No filters, touch-ups or digital edits.

No selfies: It must be a front-facing photo taken from an appropriate distance, not a self-portrait.

In addition, hats and head coverings are not allowed, except for religious or medical reasons, and only if the face is fully visible from the forehead to the chin.

Passport applications are rejected when the photo does not meet the requirements

If the image does not meet the requirements, the application may be delayed or rejected outright, and a correct photo will have to be submitted again. In practice, that means losing time and, if a trip is planned, risking missing the deadline. That is why it is important for the photo to be right the first time.