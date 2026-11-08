The State Department explains on its official website what steps to follow if a U.S. passport was issued with errors in the printing or information.

When that happens, authorities can correct the passport at no cost if the DS-5504 Form is submitted and all the required steps to file the report are completed.

DS-5504 Form: Who Must File It After Getting a Passport

According to the authorities, anyone who wants to correct an information or printing error in a passport must submit the DS-5504 Form.

“An information error may include a problem with your name, sex or place of birth. A printing error may include discoloration, crooked printing or missing information on the biographical page,” it says.

If the passport is still valid, the error is corrected at no cost.

If you have changed your address, there is no need to update the document.

What Must Be Submitted With the DS-5504 Form

The official instructions are to mail the following documents:

DS-5504 Form

The current passport with the error

A color passport photo

Proof of the error, such as a birth certificate showing the correct spelling of the personal information entered incorrectly

Other Cases in Which the DS-5504 Form Must Be Submitted

Those who have legally changed their name within a year after the passport was issued must submit:

DS-5504 Form

The most recent U.S. passport

A document that can certify the name change (such as a marriage certificate)

A passport photo

Even though this is not an error in this case, the service is still free.

If more than a year has passed before filing, the official instructions are to check whether you are eligible to renew by mail or whether you need to apply for a passport in person.

Important Information About the DS-5504 Form

Authorities specify that when submitting the DS-5504 Form, it is important first to make sure it is signed and dated, since applications submitted without these requirements will not be processed and will be returned .

How Long the New Passport Will Be Valid

This will depend directly on when the claim is filed. If the error is reported within a year of when the passport was issued, the new document will be valid for 10 years.

However, for those who wait more than 365 days, a replacement will be issued with an expiration date that matches the passport that was sent in for correction.