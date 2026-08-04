The passport is one of the most important internationally valid documents when traveling abroad . Except for the countries participating in Mercosur, whose citizens can travel only with the corresponding National Identity Document , for almost all other destinations a valid passport is required.

For a passport to be considered valid, it must meet the requirements set by each country . The United States, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, set specific conditions that go beyond simply not being expired and not being severely damaged. Foreigners who do not meet these conditions will not be allowed to enter the country.

Why the United States, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic prohibit entry into the country to people who put off renewing their passport

In The United States and the Dominican Republic the same rule applies regarding passport validity: it must have at least six months of validity at the time of travel. In the case of Mexico , the validity only needs to cover the length of the stay in the country, although it is noted that some airlines may deny travel if this rule is not met.

What does each country require?

To enter the United States, in addition, a B1/B2 tourist or business visa must be obtained, and sufficient financial means must be shown to cover the stay. At times, officers from the Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP) may require proof of a return or exit ticket from the country.

In the Dominican Republic, a valid passport is required, the migration Electronic Form (E-Ticket) that must be completed before boarding, and a return ticket, in addition to the corresponding visa. Officers from the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) may also request proof of accommodation and financial means.

Mexico, for its part, requires a passport that remains valid during the stay within the country, a return ticket to the country of origin or onward travel, a Mexican visa, and proof of accommodation. Officers from the National Migration Institute (INAMI) may also ask for proof of financial means and for the Multiple Migration Form (FMM) to be filled out digitally upon arrival in the country.

Official: the mistakes that can prevent entry into the country

Failing to meet the minimum validity required by the destination country.

Presenting a damaged passport or one with detached pages.

Waiting until the last minute to start the renewal process.

Not checking the specific immigration requirements of the country being visited.

Assuming that all countries apply the same rules regarding passport validity.

It is recommended to check the official requirements of the destination country and confirm that the passport meets all the required conditions.