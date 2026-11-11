After 60 years of operations using older aircraft models, on Nov. 2 a new helicopter model arrived at Andrews Military Base, near Washington, D.C., promising greater range, higher speed and better technology.

It is the HH-60W Jolly Green II and, according to the U.S. Air Force in an official statement, this addition is intended to modernize security operations and military response to emergencies.

The HH-60W Jolly Green II Arrives at a Key Base: What This Helicopter Is Like

This new generation is set to gradually replace the UH-1N Huey used until now. Among the advantages the Air Force highlights for the new HH-60W Jolly Green II are:

Better range : thanks to its larger fuel capacity, it can travel longer distances

More speed: it can reach places where a response is needed faster

Greater carrying capacity: it can provide up to three times the airlift capacity of the UH-1N

Technology on This Helicopter

Among the features highlighted by Air Combat Command are:

Cockpits with multifunction displays that provide essential flight and operations information

Flight controls that allow maneuvers to be automated

A lighter workload for the crew

What These Helicopters Will Be Used For

These helicopters are intended for immediate-response operations in any situation deemed capable of compromising national security.

According to the statement, training to operate the new helicopters will begin in 2027.

The Air Force says the transition will happen gradually: the first squadron to receive these helicopters will be the 5th Helicopter Squadron, which will be tasked with training personnel on the new fleet. The 1st HS will continue using the older models until that process is completed.