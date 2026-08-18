An official program in the United States has called for volunteers interested in moving to West Virginia in exchange for receiving up to $12,000 in payments distributed over two years. The initiative requires having a current remote job, except in the case of military veterans, who may access help finding employment.

The call, promoted by the Brad & Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative at West Virginia University together with the state government, keeps applications open on an ongoing basis. The program for veterans, called Ascend Heroes, was added as a special branch in 2026.

Who can apply to the U.S. program?

To access the 12,000 dollars, interested applicants must be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents, be over 18 years old, and currently live outside West Virginia. The main requirement is to have a full-time remote job or a business of their own that can be managed from a distance.

Veterans of the Armed Forces have an additional path: they may apply even if they do not yet have a job, since they receive job placement assistance from the program. In both cases, the application is completed with documentation that verifies employment status or military service.

Before applying, it is worth keeping in mind the basic requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident

Be 18 years old or older

Live outside West Virginia when applying

Have remote employment or a remote business of your own (or be an eligible veteran for job assistance)

Commit to residing in the state for 24 months

How are the 12,000 dollars paid and what happens with the remote job?

The payment is made in equal monthly installments during the 24 months of the program, and beneficiaries collect it in person at the assigned local coworking space. Those who buy a home in West Virginia during that period may request that the remaining money be advanced in a single payment.