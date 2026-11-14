Hydrogen peroxide is a common household product that can also be used for bathroom cleaning. Thanks to its oxidizing properties, it can help treat some yellowish stains and residue that build up on the toilet surface.

This home remedy consists of applying the product directly to the affected areas, letting it sit for a few minutes, and then finishing the cleaning with a brush.

How does hydrogen peroxide work to remove toilet stains?

Hydrogen peroxide can help remove some surface stains from the toilet thanks to its oxidizing action.

When it comes into contact with organic residue, it helps break down the compounds that create certain marks and odors. It also has disinfecting properties that can reduce the presence of some microorganisms.

How do you prepare and use this cleaning trick?

To try this method, you can use 3% household hydrogen peroxide, or 10-volume hydrogen peroxide. The process is simple:

1. Pour the hydrogen peroxide into a clean spray bottle.

2. Spray the areas of the toilet with stains, especially under the rim and on the inside surfaces.

3. Let it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Scrub with a toilet brush and flush to remove the residue.

It is recommended to wear gloves and avoid mixing hydrogen peroxide with other products such as bleach, vinegar or ammonia.

How often can you use the trick of spraying hydrogen peroxide in the toilet?

There is no set universal frequency for using hydrogen peroxide in the toilet. It can be used occasionally when surface stains appear, without having to make it part of every cleaning.

For routine maintenance, the recommendation is to clean the toilet regularly with a product designed for bathrooms and a brush. If stains persist, they may be caused by mineral deposits or limescale, and that requires a different type of treatment.