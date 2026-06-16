In Alabama, state regulations are distinguished by the flexibility they provide parents in the process of registering their newborn children in official documents.

However, there are surnames that, when proposed to the authorities, will be automatically rejected for violating the provisions established by the Alabama Administrative Code, which regulates birth registration in the state.

It will not be possible to register any child with the surnames mentioned in this list.

According to rule 420-7-1-.04, “Child’s name for birth registration”, it is imperative that no infant be registered with a surname that:

Contains characters not present in the English language

Includes numbers

Contains periods

Is written with symbols

This regulation has been in force since July 25, 2007 and continues to apply today to all birth registrations carried out in the state.

Are there other current regulations applicable regarding the surnames of descendants?

No, in Alabama, parents are not legally required to pass on their surname to their children and have the freedom to register them—as long as the previously mentioned requirements are met—with a surname that does not match that of their father or mother.

This means that parents can not only choose a different surname for their children, but also have the option of selecting an invented surname or assigning them an existing one in a symbolic way.