Starting July 1, more than 1.5 million people in the United States could face fines and criminal penalties for buying vapes, tobacco, and nicotine products at gas stations and other stores.

The measure stems from the Tennessee Senate Bill SB1740, which establishes a new framework of punishments for minors under 21 caught purchasing these products.

The law expands the scope of existing restrictions and adds penalties that go beyond a simple warning. In addition to financial fines, offenders will have to complete community service hours and take part in a mandatory court program, according to the state legislature.

What fines does the new law impose starting July 1?

SB1740 sets different penalties depending on the offender’s age. Any minor under 21 who buys vapes, tobacco, hemp products, or smokeless tobacco will be subject to the new penalties that take effect in July.

The punishment scheme establishes the following:

For minors under 18

Requirement to complete 50 hours of community service

Participation in a prescribed court program

Possibility of a 90-day informal adjustment period

In the event of repeat offenses: up to six months of probation

For young people between 18 and 21

The same community service and court program obligations

A fine of between US$10 and US$50

In the case of minors under 18, the fine must be paid by the offender’s father, mother, or legal guardian.

Who is affected by the penalties for buying vapes?

The 1.5 million people affected by these unprecedented fines are mostly young people under 21 who buy vapes and related products at gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses in Tennessee.

The measure is part of a legislative trend that is advancing in several states. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul implemented an official registry of authorized vape products: any item not on that list is considered illegal. The initiative is aimed especially at fruit-flavored and brightly colored devices, designed with features that make them appealing to teenagers.