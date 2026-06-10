The Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) is joining the wave of technological improvements now in its underground network with a new Artificial Intelligence implementation to detect intrusions.

With these new tools, the aim is to reduce the risk and delays related to people, objects, or animals present on the tracks. According to media outlets such as The City Reporter, during 2025 it caused close to 6%.

The MTA will monitor the stations one by one: How would this new system work?

The technology that the MTA would implement will be based on Artificial Intelligence that would be capable of detecting intrusions onto train tracks in real time. It would be integrated through cameras, sensors, and computer vision tools that would record the exact moment when a person, animal, or object enters unauthorized areas.

The software would analyze the images and generate automatic alerts as soon as it detects risky behavior or movements, so that operators and agents can act in time before service is interrupted or an accident occurs.

The MTA will sanction those who enter these prohibited areas: Why is this measure being taken?

Authorities emphasize that with this system they will try to reduce one of the most frequent problems in underground networks, because lpeople, animals, trash, and other objects that end up on the tracks account for around 6% of all delays on the New York subway.

Entering the tracks poses a risk to the safety of both passengers and transportation workers. This happens because the intrusion forces the service to be stopped and can lead to fatal accidents.

The MTA seeks to detect and record any unauthorized access to these restricted areas more quickly. The information obtained by surveillance systems would make it possible to identify incidents, facilitate investigations, and strengthen the enforcement of sanctions against those who deliberately enter prohibited areas of the subway.

MTA sanctions: What happens to those who do not respect these rules?

If a person deliberately enters the tracks or subway tunnels, they may face charges for trespassing, dangerous conduct, or violations of transportation system rules, but the sanctions depend on each case and on police intervention.