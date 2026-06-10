In regions of the United States, there are laws that regulate ordinary but disturbing activities or behaviors for public order. In the state of Arkansas, the city of Little Rock sets out through its code of ordinances a series of noises that are not allowed.

In the section Prohibited Noises in General, situations or types of “disturbing” noises that are not allowed in certain places and at certain times are regulated, and they are also punishable by fines.

By government order, people who have a dog that barks a lot will be punished one by one: What does the law in Arkansas say?

According to what the Little Rock City Ordinances Code, Arkansas, says: “It is prohibited to keep any animal that, by causing frequent or prolonged noise, disturbs the comfort or rest of any person nearby” . This is established in section 18-52 called Prohibited Noises in General, subsection B-4.

This rule seeks to prevent the creation of noise that is too loud, annoying, or unnecessary, and that disturbs peace and public order. In addition to dogs, the following are included:

Cats

Birds

Hens

The penalties for having a dog that barks a lot in Arkansas: How much are the fines?

According to what the Little Rock City Ordinances Code establishes, those who fail to comply with this rule will be punished with fines of up to 1,000 dollars.

If the offense is committed again, the amount may be doubled, and if it continues, the authorities could impose additional fines of up to 500 dollars for each day the offense continues.

In addition to this law, there are several regulations that govern, among other things, the permitted hours for playing music at high volume. This is a city that protects public order and peace.