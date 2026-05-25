The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website the requirements that all drivers in the state must meet in order to renew their vehicle registration online.

To complete this process online, it is essential to meet certain steps and conditions, otherwise the procedure will have to be done by another method.

Confirmed by Illinois: the DMV will prohibit renewing car registration for all people who postponed this process

The registration can only be renewed online when all the information on the vehicle being registered is fully up to date.

In addition, vehicles in Chicago and Metro-East St. Louis must have passed an emissions test.

A registration ID and PIN are also required, information that can be found in the renewal notice or on any registration card, as long as the license plate number is the same. Another way to obtain this information is by calling 800-252-8980 or 217-785-3000.

If the prior procedures were not completed on time and these requirements are not met, the process cannot be carried out online.

It will also not be possible to renew the registration online if the renewal sticker must be mailed outside the state.

How to renew car registration online in Illinois

To carry out this procedure, it is necessary to follow the steps listed below

Enter the registration ID and PIN from your current registration card online Follow the instructions shown on the screen Pay with VISA, Mastercard, Discover Card or American Express. Print your receipt