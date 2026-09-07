To take an international trip, it is necessary to have an up-to-date passport and obtain the corresponding visa, which constitute two fundamental requirements to enter practically any country, whether for tourism or residence purposes.

However, it may happen that the traveler has a valid visa, but their passport is not considered valid. This may be due to damage to the cover or pages, the absence of blank pages, or the six-month rule applied in the United States.

Therefore, all Mexicans, Colombians, and Venezuelans who wish to travel to the United States must ensure compliance with these requirements.

The United States restricts the entry and exit of nationals from Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela: What are the conditions imposed by the United States for the entry of foreigners?

To enter the United States, foreigners must meet the relevant immigration requirements according to their nationality and the purpose of their trip. Generally, in the case of tourism, the following is required:

Valid passport

Valid U.S. visa , unless the country of origin is included in the Visa Waiver Program, which Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela are not part of

, unless the country of origin is included in the Visa Waiver Program, which Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela are not part of Meet the specific requirements of the visa requested

requested Justify the purpose of the trip and that the stay will be temporary

Passport renewal or application for the U.S. visa in Mexico

Mexican citizens must have a valid Mexican passport issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE). To travel as tourists or for business to the United States, they will also need a B1/B2 visa.

It can be obtained by completing the DS-160 Form, paying the corresponding fee, and attending the appointment assigned at the Applicant Service Center as well as at the U.S. Consulate or Embassy.

Those living in border areas may also apply for the Border Crossing Card, known as the Laser Visa, which operates like the previous one under certain conditions.

Passport renewal and application for the U.S. visa in Colombia

Colombian citizens must have a valid Colombian passport before starting the process to obtain the U.S. visa and must then complete the DS-160 Form, pay the consular fee, schedule the interview, and appear at the United States Embassy with the relevant documentation.

The approval of the visa is subject to the applicant meeting the requirements established by the U.S. immigration authorities.

Passport renewal and application for the U.S. visa in Venezuela

Venezuelan citizens require a valid passport and, in most cases, a valid U.S. visa to be able to enter the United States.

Additionally, special measures still exist that affect certain applicants, including restrictions in some visa categories and supplementary requirements in specific cases, which is why the authorities advise checking the current conditions before starting the process.