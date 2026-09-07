Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, and Chicago are highly chosen cities among tourists who wish to visit the United States.

When doing so for recreational purposes, having a U.S. visa fully valid is essential for the move to be authorized, although citizens from more than 40 countries have an alternative to enter legally and remain in the country for up to 90 days: use authorization from the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

This option is faster than applying for a U.S. visa from scratch and is available for nationals of member countries planning to travel in September, for example.

Who will be able to visit these cities in September without first applying for a U.S. visa

Through the VWP citizens of participating nations will be able to obtain an entry authorization that will allow them to travel for up to 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.

For this purpose, it is necessary to file an ESTA application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. If approved, the document will serve the same role as a tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits can be made.

Nations that can obtain VWP authorization

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

What are the requirements to obtain VWP authorization and travel without a visa in September

This permit is processed through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires that all citizens of the authorized countries meet the following requirements

Have a valid passport (electronic and generally valid for at least 6 months into the future from the time of travel)

Have a valid email address

Provide an address and phone number

Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27 dollars

All the steps and documents to complete the process can be found by clicking here.