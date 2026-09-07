The U.S. Department of Justice has expanded its investigation into rising beef prices to some of the country’s largest grocery retailers, including Kroger, Costco and Aldi. The move puts the retail side of the beef supply chain under federal scrutiny as consumers continue to face elevated prices at supermarkets.

The investigation is being conducted by the DOJ’s Antitrust Division, which sent letters to eight major grocery companies seeking information about their beef pricing practices. The companies named are Kroger, Publix, Walmart, Albertsons, Aldi, Ahold Delhaize, Costco and Amazon.

Why is the DOJ investigating beef prices?

According to the Justice Department, the investigation is focused on recent increases in retail beef prices and how those prices have developed over the past several years.

Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr. sent letters to the retailers requesting information about their pricing strategies, costs and profit margins. Investigators are also examining how those factors have changed between 2020 and 2026.

The department is also seeking information about the retailers’ wholesale purchasing arrangements with meatpacking companies, as well as analyses and data concerning wholesale and retail beef prices.

Kroger, Costco and Aldi are among the eight retailers

The companies receiving letters represent some of the largest grocery retailers in the United States.

The full list includes:

Kroger

Publix

Walmart

Albertsons

Aldi

Ahold Delhaize

Costco

Amazon

The DOJ’s decision to contact these retailers represents an expansion of an investigation that initially focused on the meatpacking industry.

According to the Justice Department, the investigation is focused on recent increases in retail beef prices and how those prices have developed over the past several years. ChatGPT

The investigation began with the major meatpackers

The retail investigation follows a broader antitrust probe launched by the Justice Department in May into the country’s largest beef processors: JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods and National Beef.

Those four companies account for more than 85% of U.S. beef processing, according to information cited by the DOJ and reports on the investigation. Federal officials have been examining whether concentration in the beef-processing industry could be contributing to higher prices.

The investigation has now moved further along the supply chain, with federal officials seeking information directly from major retailers about how beef reaches consumers and how prices are determined at the supermarket level.

What information is the government requesting?

The letters sent to the retailers seek information about several areas of their beef businesses.

Among other things, the DOJ wants to examine:

Beef retail prices and sales.

Wholesale beef purchases.

Costs and profit margins.

Pricing and purchasing strategies.

Changes in pricing practices between 2020 and 2026.

Arrangements with meatpacking companies.

Trends in wholesale and retail beef prices.

The goal is to determine whether the sharp increase in beef prices can be explained by market conditions or whether potentially anticompetitive practices may have played a role.

Why are beef prices under scrutiny?

Beef prices have become a major concern for U.S. consumers as the country’s cattle supply has fallen sharply. The shortage has increased pressure throughout the beef supply chain and contributed to higher prices.

Tyson Foods recently lowered its financial outlook, citing the historic cattle shortage and volatile cattle prices as major challenges for its beef business.

The situation has also prompted the federal government to consider measures aimed at increasing beef supplies and strengthening competition in the industry.