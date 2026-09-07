In Los Angeles, New York, and Houston are some of the airports most traveled in the United States, which year after year receive millions of travelers.

In this sense, Mexican tourists who want to visit these destinations in September, taking advantage of the Independence Day holiday, will have to consider one of the essential rules for the trip to be enabled: a valid passport with full validity will be required.

Not having a current copy can cause problems with both authorities and airlines, so it is essential, if needed, to complete the renewal procedure for the passport on time.

Los Angeles, New York, and Houston prohibit the arrival of those who have a U.S. visa but not a valid passport

In addition to a valid U.S. visa and in good condition, the United States generally requires that all visitors present a current passport.

In general, it is also requested that it have an extra 6 months of validity, except for the countries that are part of the so-called “6-Month Club”, which will have to present a valid passport only for the duration of their stay in the country.

How to renew the Mexican passport to travel without complications

The update of the Mexican passport is carried out before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE):

An appointment must be scheduled at an SRE office Present the passport you wish to renew Prove Mexican nationality Present a valid official identification Pay the fees corresponding to the procedure Attend the appointment for biometric data collection and issuance of the new passport

What happens if the U.S. visa expires during your stay in the country

The United States states that there is no problem with the U.S. visa expiring while a visitor remains in the country, since the length of the visit is officially recorded from the moment of entry.