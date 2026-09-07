This Monday, September 7, 2026, the United States celebrates Labor Day, a federal holiday that changes the operating schedules of government offices, schools, banks, and some businesses.

However, the holiday does not affect every establishment in the same way, meaning Walmart, Costco, Target, and banks will have different schedules.

What will be closed on Labor Day 2026?

Because Labor Day is a federal holiday, many government offices will be closed throughout the day. This includes Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices in states and jurisdictions that observe the holiday.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will also be closed. This means there will be no regular retail service at post offices and no regular mail delivery during the holiday.

Public schools will also generally be closed for Labor Day, although school calendars can vary by district. Families should check their local school district’s calendar to confirm when classes will resume.

What’s going on with the banks?

Most banks will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2026, because Labor Day is a federal holiday. Major banks typically close their physical branches, although customers can generally continue using ATMs, mobile banking apps, and online banking services.

Bank transactions that depend on the Federal Reserve’s processing system may also be delayed until the next business day. Customers with payments, deposits, or transfers scheduled around the holiday should therefore take the date into account.

Government offices shuttered for the holiday; check local retailers for updated hours. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Will Walmart be open on Labor Day?

Yes. Walmart will remain open on Labor Day 2026, with most locations operating on their regular schedules. However, hours can vary by location, and certain services within individual stores may have different schedules.

Customers planning to shop on Monday should check the hours of their local Walmart before heading out.

Will Target be open on September 7?

Target will also be open during Labor Day 2026. Most stores will continue operating, although individual locations may have different hours.

This means customers can still visit Target to shop during the federal holiday.

Costco will be the exception

The situation is different for Costco. The warehouse club will close its U.S. locations on Monday, September 7, for Labor Day.

Costco closes its warehouses on several major holidays, and Labor Day is among them. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday, September 8.