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Placing aluminum foil on the wall is a simple homemade trick and easy to put into practice to detect in time one of the most common problems in homes: the presence and source of moisture in the wall.
This is a method that does not require complex tools, ideal for quickly and preliminarily diagnosing a problem that, if not dealt with in time, can bring serious consequences for the home.
Taping aluminum foil over wall stains: why it is recommended and what it is used for
Because of its insulating properties, aluminum foil can become a great ally when identifying the presence of moisture in the walls of the home. The technique that uses it makes it possible to isolate a specific problem area to observe how it reacts over time and what the real origin of the problem is.
How to know if there is a problem using the aluminum foil trick
The advice is to check the condition of the inside of the foil after 48 hours have passed: if droplets or stains are detected inside it, this may be a sign that the moisture originates inside the walls.
If the aluminum is dry, this allows a quick conclusion to be drawn: any existing moisture problem is the result of the environment and not structural leaks.
How to apply this trick to stains using aluminum foil: step by step
This method is applied as follows
- Clean the area with a dry cloth
- Place a piece of aluminum foil on the wall (preferably larger than the area to be analyzed)
- Seal the edges with adhesive tape
- Wait 48 hours to carry out the diagnosis
- Observe the result
It is important to consider that this trick is only a homemade alternative for a quick diagnosis, but the best results will be obtained with a technical inspection.