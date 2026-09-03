In the United States, airlines can prevent citizens and foreigners from boarding when the presented passport does not meet the conditions required by the destination country.

The State Department recommends checking not only the expiration date, but also other requirements that may affect travel.

In September, airlines will reject passports that do not meet this requirement: How should they be presented?

The State Department warns that, in addition to checking the expiration date, travelers must make sure the passport has enough blank pages before starting an international trip.

These pages may be needed to place visas, entry and exit stamps, or other immigration records. The required number depends on the rules of each destination.

However, the lack of available pages is not the only issue that can affect the validity of the document. An expired, damaged passport, or one that does not meet the validity requirements demanded by the destination country, can also cause problems at boarding time.

Renewing the passport: How do you know when it is necessary to do so?

The U.S. passport may need renewal for different reasons:

It does not have enough pages available.

It is damaged , torn, or shows significant alterations.

It is expired.

The holder changed their name and the document details do not match those used to make the reservation or buy the ticket.

Its remaining validity is not sufficient for the destination country.

What happens to those who cannot renew the passport?

People who do not meet the requirements to renew their document through the usual procedure must apply for a new passport using Form DS-11, instead of using Form DS-82.

Among those who generally must file a new application are:

Children under 16.

Those who have a passport that is not eligible for renewal because of its age.

People whose passport is considerably damaged.

Those who have lost the document or reported it stolen.

In these cases, the process usually requires an in-person application and the submission of documentation that allows the applicant’s U.S. citizenship and identity to be verified.