Changing routine for an island in the Caribbean, with free accommodation and food and light workdays. This is not a fantasy: it is the real proposal of work exchange programs in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which seek volunteers from different parts of the world.

In exchange for about 20 hours of work per week, they offer a private room, at least one daily meal, and the possibility of living in the heart of the Caribbean.

What is the proposal to live for free on a Caribbean island?

The arrangement is known as work-trade or work exchange: the volunteer contributes a few hours of work per week and, in return, receives free accommodation and, depending on the program, food and other benefits. It is not a paid job, but an experience of living together and cultural exchange.

In one of the programs available at a hostel in San Juan, the offer includes a private room and one daily meal in exchange for 20 hours of work per week, with stays ranging from 3 to 12 weeks. The usual tasks are cleaning, accommodation maintenance (housekeeping), administrative tasks, and reception service.

What requirements must interested parties meet

Although each host sets its own conditions, there are common guidelines worth keeping in mind: