Six airports in the United States allow you to book a slot to go through TSA screenings without having to wait in the usual line. The service is free and available at some of the country’s busiest terminals, an option that can be decisive for those traveling with children, those running short on time, or those who want to avoid the typical peak-season delays.

These programs are not managed directly by the TSA, but by each airport in coordination with the security checkpoints. Unlike services such as CLEAR, they have no cost for travelers .

Which airports allow you to skip the TSA line?

The six airports with a reservation system are spread across different regions of the country. Each has its own program, but the mechanism is the same: the traveler chooses a time slot, enters flight details, and accesses an exclusive line on the day of travel .

The airports with free reservations are:

Denver International Airport (DEN) – DEN Reserve

John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York (JFK) – T4 Reserve

Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP) – MSP Reserve

Orlando International Airport (MCO) – MCO Reserve

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – PHX Reserve

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) – SEA Spot Saver

How does it work and who can use it?

To book, the traveler must go to the corresponding airport portal, choose the time for the security screening, and provide the flight details and group size. The system sends a confirmation with instructions for joining the line on the day of travel.

Conditions vary by airport: the allowed advance booking window, the enabled checkpoints, and daily availability all differ. No membership or prior subscription is required, which makes these programs an accessible alternative to the usual TSA lines.