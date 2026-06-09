In the state of Washington there is a state rule that regulates a common behavior in many parts of the world and underestimated by much of the population , except in extreme scenarios such as pandemics. This rule penalizes those who go out sick.

The Revised Code of Washington (RCW) includes all state laws in force to date, including those passed by the legislature as well as those enacted by the current governor. It also includes those approved by voters during elections.

Within this compilation is RCW 70.54.050: penalty for exposing others to a contagious disease. In Washington, this action is classified as a misdemeanor.

By government decision, these people will be punished one by one: What exactly does the law say in Washington?

According to the RCW: “A misdemeanor is committed by anyone who, voluntarily, exposes themselves in a public place in a way that could infect other people with an infectious disease, unless it is a necessary transfer made without putting the public at risk. A person who has the disease and exposes others without their knowledge also commits a misdemeanor".

In other words, anyone who knows they have an infectious disease and exposes themselves in public places, putting others at risk, could be sanctioned. The same applies even if the contact is with only a few people. In this sense, inviting someone to your home in that condition without warning them of the risk could also be punishable.

All people who go out sick will be punished: What penalty applies in each case?

The law does not specify a particular penalty for this offense, so it falls under the general rules framework. Therefore, according to section 14 of chapter 1 of the Washington Criminal Code, the convicted person may receive a sentence of up to 90 days in jail in a county jail or a fine of up to 250 dollars.