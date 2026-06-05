The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has a section on its official website where it shares tax tips so that U.S. taxpayers do not make mistakes without knowing the rules. One of the most recent is about when a hobby becomes a business.

This is important because possible income must be reported correctly, and failure to comply with tax obligations could lead to fines and IRS notices.

How do you distinguish a hobby from a business?

According to the IRS official website, a hobby differs from a business in terms of the intention to make a profit. Businesses are carried out with the goal of generating economic benefits, but a hobby is done for recreation, personal enjoyment, or entertainment.

To determine which of the two a particular activity fits into, IRS shares a series of criteria to identify a business:

The activity is carried out in an organized and professional manner

Accounting and financial records are kept

The person depends on that income to live

There are expectations of making a profit

The activity generated profits in previous years

The amount of time and effort invested also matters, as well as whether the taxpayer has the knowledge or experience to make it profitable.

How should it be reported according to the type of income?

Although all income earned must be reported to the IRS, it is not reported in the same way. In the case of hobbies, it must be reported on Schedule 1 with Form 1040, on line 8, as “other income.” Usually, it is not subject to self-employment tax, and it should be noted that associated expenses are not deductible.

On the other hand, if it is a business, income and expenses must be reported as a commercial activity. For this purpose, specific forms for self-employed workers are used, generally Schedule C. In this case, it is possible to deduct ordinary and necessary expenses related to the activity, and profits may also be subject to self-employment tax.

What activities could the IRS monitor for irregularities?

All of the following are included: