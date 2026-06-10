In New York state, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) vehicle registration must be renewed every two years, and its expiration date is the last day of the month in which it was registered.

This procedure can be completed online quickly and easily through the official New York DMV website. However, to have this option, certain requirements must be met.

The DMV will prevent online vehicle registration renewals: What requirements must be met?

To be able to renew a registration online it is necessary to have:

The license plate number

The registration class

The owner’s business name or last name

Credit or debit card without a PIN to pay the fee

Those who are not allowed to complete the online procedure are those who have:

Vehicles exempt from registration fee payments

Vehicles that require proof of insurance, a tax certificate, or another document

Vehicles that weigh more than allowed

Rental vehicles

Vehicles with registration plates for: ambulance, press, or government

And some others, it is advisable to check the full list on the official New York DMV website.

What other way can I complete the procedure?

The New York DMV has two other options for renewing registration. The most recommended in some of the cases mentioned above is to go to a DMV office with the necessary documentation.

The other way is by mail, sending the renewal notice or the MV-82 form along with payment of the corresponding fee for the procedure.

Vehicle registration in New York: What tests must a car pass to be registered in the state?

According to state law, those who wish to register a vehicle in New York must pass two fundamental tests:

Safety inspection

It must be performed at least once a year. In this test, it is checked whether the essential components for the vehicle’s proper operation are still fully functioning. This includes brakes, steering, suspension, tires, lights, windshield wipers, and other elements such as seat belts. When it is approved, a valid inspection sticker is issued.

Emissions inspection

On the other hand, the emissions test is to check the proper functioning of the controls that prevent pollution. This is done to comply with federal and state environmental standards, although some vehicles may be exempt depending on their fuel type or category.

It must be carried out once every 12 months and also when ownership is transferred.