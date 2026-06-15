In Indiana, state regulations clearly specify the protocol procedure that must be followed when registering a newborn if the parents are not married and the child’s paternity has not been legally established.

In these cases, the father’s surname may not be passed on to the baby nor will it appear on the official birth certificate.

The Civil Registry will register children only with the mother’s surname in all these cases

When the parents of a child are not legally married at the time of birth and the father has not formally established his relationship with his child, the baby will be registered only with the mother’s surname.

Conversely, if paternity has been established beforehand, parents will have the option of registering the child with the father’s surname , although the mother’s surname may also be chosen.

Father’s surname: in which cases it can be passed on to children

According to state regulations, the ways to establish paternity with a child are as follows:

Marriage

If the baby’s parents are married at the time of birth.

If the baby is born within 300 days of the parents’ divorce.

Affidavit of paternity

At the hospital : the document can be signed within the first 72 hours after birth. It must be signed by both parents.

At the Department of Health : by completing the document at this office before the child becomes emancipated (19 years old) or when no parent is listed on the birth certificate.

Court determination: when a paternity action is filed in court.

“Information about your child’s paternity and the process by which you establish paternity will be treated confidentially by hospital staff, the Prosecutor’s Office, and attorneys,” the authorities indicate.