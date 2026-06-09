The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) provides on its website all interested parties in renewing their driver’s license with information about the deadlines they must follow for this process to be carried out.

These deadlines will vary depending on how the document is to be updated, as it can be done online, by mail, or in person, and each method has its corresponding rules.

Confirmed by the DMV: California prohibits the renewal of driver’s licenses for these people

Authorities have informed that those who wish to renew their driver’s license online will only be able to do so within one year after the expiration date.

Once this period is exceeded, the validity of the document must be updated through other means.

For renewals by mail, applicants will be eligible only if they carry out the process at least 120 days before the driver’s license expiration date.

If the renewal cannot be done through either of these two methods, the authorities may determine that completing the procedure in person is the most appropriate alternative. In such cases, an official notice will be issued detailing the steps to follow.

Important information that all drivers need to know in California

For in-person renewal, the authorities require completing the license or identification card application or presenting the notice sent by the DMV. Providing a fingerprint. Passing a vision test. Taking a photograph. Paying the corresponding fees. Passing the required knowledge tests.

If the update had to be carried out this way, after meeting all the requirements, the DMV issues a temporary license for 60 days. During this time, you may drive and it is considered proof that the process is underway.

“You will receive your new license by mail within three to four weeks,” it explains.