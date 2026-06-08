The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) details for all residents seeking to apply for their driver’s license for the first time in the state the mandatory requirements they must meet to complete this process.

In that sense, being able to provide all the necessary paperwork and comply with the submission requirements is essential, because otherwise the authorities will deny processing of this ID until the required documents are gathered.

The DPS will deny driver’s licenses to those who have delayed this process with their document

Before applying for this credential, it is key to check the official list of documentation and make sure that everything is up to date.

Those who present expired documents because they delayed renewal will not be able to obtain their driver’s license until they get one that is fully valid.

Documents needed to apply for a driver’s license in Texas

Proof of citizenship or legal presence in the U.S.

Proof that you are a Texas resident

A Social Security number and card

Texas vehicle registration

Proof of auto insurance

In addition, there are those who must present additional paperwork for this process, such as

New residents

Teen drivers

Temporary visitors and foreign students

Motorcyclists

U.S. military veterans

How to apply for a driver’s license in Texas step by step

Authorities indicate that all new drivers must

Submit a driver’s license application and the required documentation

Schedule an appointment at a driver’s license office

Pay the driver’s license application fee

Provide thumbprints for a criminal background check

Have a photo taken

Pass a vision test

Complete and pass knowledge and driving tests from the state provider or a certified third-party provider

Those who need to schedule an appointment to complete the process can do so by clicking here.