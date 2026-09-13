The immigration authorities in Dallas, Atlanta, New York and New Jersey continue applying checks on travelers trying to enter or leave the country with an expired passport.

Traveling with an out-of-date document can cause various problems, both at airports and at border crossings.

In general, airlines and immigration authorities require passengers to present a valid and current travel document in order to board and take an international trip.

However, there are certain exceptions provided for in immigration rules that may apply depending on each situation.

What happens in Dallas with expired passports?

In Dallas, international travelers must present the travel documentation required by U.S. authorities to enter or leave the country.

In general terms, foreigners need a valid and current passport, in addition to the corresponding visa or authorization according to their nationality.

Airlines may prevent boarding and immigration authorities may deny entry when the passenger does not have the required documentation.

However, a U.S. visa that remains valid can be used even if it is in an expired passport, as long as the traveler also presents a new valid passport and complies with the conditions established by the authorities.

What Atlanta requires to enter or leave the country

In Atlanta, just as in the rest of the United States, international travelers must have a valid passport and the corresponding immigration documents to enter or leave the country.

Checks are carried out in accordance with U.S. federal rules, so an airline may deny boarding and immigration authorities may prevent entry when the documentation presented does not meet the current requirements.

In the case of a valid U.S. visa in an expired passport, the traveler may use it together with a new current passport, as long as both documents comply with the conditions established by U.S. authorities.

New York and New Jersey also require current documentation to travel

In the case of foreign residents, the authorities require having a valid passport when leaving the country. New York and New Jersey airports apply U.S. federal immigration rules, which require international travelers to present the valid documentation needed to enter or leave the country.

In general terms, foreigners must have a current passport, in addition to the corresponding visa or travel authorization according to their nationality. Airlines may refuse boarding and immigration authorities may prevent entry when the passenger does not meet the documentation requirements.

However, a U.S. visa that remains valid can be used even if it is in an expired passport, as long as the traveler also presents a new valid passport and complies with the conditions established by U.S. authorities.

What documents are usually checked by immigration authorities

Before authorizing an international trip, immigration authorities and airlines usually verify different requirements related to personal documentation.

Among the main checks are: