En esta noticia
Los Angeles, New York, San Antonio and Chicago are among the most visited cities by tourists when touring the United States.
Although the American visa is a fundamental document for tourism, those who travel for recreational or business purposes and belong to one of the 42 nations of the Visa Waiver Program will be able to travel by presenting an alternative fast-track authorization.
The VWP permit can be used for stays of less than 90 days, provided that all the requirements established by the authorities are met.
Without an American visa: what is the VWP authorization and who can obtain it to travel to the United States
Through the VWP, citizens of the participating nations of the program will be able to obtain an entry authorization that will allow them to travel for up to 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.
Submitting an ESTA application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization is necessary to travel this way. If approved, the document will serve the same purpose as the tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits can be made.
Nations that can obtain the VWP authorization
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Chile
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
What requirements are imposed on those who travel under this program
This permit is processed through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires that all citizens of the authorized countries meet the following requirements
- Have a valid passport (electronic and generally valid for at least 6 months beyond the time of travel)
- Have a valid email address
- Provide an address and phone number
- Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27
All the steps and documents to complete the process can be found by clicking here.