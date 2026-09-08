Los Angeles, New York, San Antonio and Chicago are among the most visited cities by tourists when touring the United States.

Although the American visa is a fundamental document for tourism, those who travel for recreational or business purposes and belong to one of the 42 nations of the Visa Waiver Program will be able to travel by presenting an alternative fast-track authorization.

The VWP permit can be used for stays of less than 90 days, provided that all the requirements established by the authorities are met.

Without an American visa: what is the VWP authorization and who can obtain it to travel to the United States

Through the VWP, citizens of the participating nations of the program will be able to obtain an entry authorization that will allow them to travel for up to 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.

Submitting an ESTA application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization is necessary to travel this way. If approved, the document will serve the same purpose as the tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits can be made.

Nations that can obtain the VWP authorization

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

What requirements are imposed on those who travel under this program

This permit is processed through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires that all citizens of the authorized countries meet the following requirements

Have a valid passport (electronic and generally valid for at least 6 months beyond the time of travel)

Have a valid email address

Provide an address and phone number

Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27

All the steps and documents to complete the process can be found by clicking here.