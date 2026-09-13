For the first time in nearly 25 years, in the United States you can once again pass through airport security without having a plane ticket.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) launched a new program that allows people who are not traveling to enter terminals to say goodbye to or greet a family member at the gate, accompany someone on a layover, or simply eat and shop inside the airport.

You will now be able to go through security without a plane ticket

The program is called Gateside by TSA PreCheck and was announced in early September 2026. It allows visitors without a plane ticket to access the airport secure area, beyond security, to meet passengers, wait for someone arriving, accompany them to the gate, or enjoy the terminal’s restaurants and shops.

It is the first time in nearly a quarter of a century that people without a ticket are allowed to pass through security, something that had been restricted since the September 11, 2001 attacks, except in exceptional cases in which an airline issued a special pass.

At which airports it works

The program initially started at 13 airports in different parts of the country, with plans to expand to more in the coming months. Among them are several in the most searched states:

Texas: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

California: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Diego International Airport

Nevada: Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

Arizona: Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

The list is completed by the airports of Columbus (Ohio), Detroit (Michigan), Wichita (Kansas), Indianapolis (Indiana), Little Rock (Arkansas), Oklahoma City (Oklahoma), Omaha (Nebraska) and Salt Lake City (Utah).

Step by step: how to apply

The process is simple, free and done in advance:

Request the pass online between one and three days before visiting the airport, logging in with the Known Traveler Number (KTN). Check the approval status on the portal before going to the airport, since the pass is valid only for the authorized visit. Go to the airport with a valid ID and Gateside approval, and go through the exclusive TSA PreCheck lanes.

Those who do not have an acceptable ID can use the TSA ConfirmID system to verify their identity, at a cost of 45 dollars.