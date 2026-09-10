The cap of plastic bottles can help with one of the most common problems in the bathroom when it is inserted into the shower drain: helping to trap hairs before they keep moving through the pipe.

Putting a bottle cap in the shower drain: why it is recommended

Hooking this object, which is normally usually discarded, helps hair get trapped around it during the shower, making it easier to remove at the end of the shower.

When the cap is placed in the drain, it can act as a support point and prevent hairs from continuing to slide into the pipe, thus preventing it from getting clogged by excessive buildup.

It is a trick especially useful in those homes where several people with long hair use the same shower.

What problem does the bottle cap trick in the drain solve

Hairs often tend to accumulate in the drain and, together with soap residue and other waste, can prevent water from draining properly, encouraging water buildup and the persistence of dirt in the bathtub.

Placing a cap makes it easy to remove the hairs before large buildups are created.

How to use the bottle cap trick at home

To apply this home solution it will be necessary to insert the cap into the drain so that it allows the water to keep flowing while retaining the hairs at the same time.

After the shower, it will only be necessary to remove the hairs that have become hooked and clean the area.