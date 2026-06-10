Having the passport after its expiration date can cause problems when trying to enter or leave Brazil, Venezuela, and Paraguay. Most of the time, both airlines and immigration authorities at checkpoints require that this document remain valid.

For a passport to be considered valid, it not only needs to be in good physical condition, such as not having torn pages or stains, it must also meet the requirements of each destination.

Brazil, Venezuela, and Paraguay ban entry and exit for those who postpone this passport procedure: What does each country require?

Each of these regions may have exceptions, but the general rule is to present a valid passport. To do this, it is necessary to keep track of the validity period and the possible delay once the renewal process begins.

In general, compliance with these requirements is requested:

Valid passport and in good condition.

Valid identity document in the countries that allow it.

Match between the ticket details and the document.

Immigration permits or visas, when applicable.

Health requirements or forms required by some destinations.

Brazil’s rules for entering or leaving the country

Brazil requires all foreigners who want to enter or leave the country to present a passport or document that is valid for international travel, according to the immigration regulations in force.

People who are natives of countries belonging to Mercosur may enter Brazil using only a valid national identity document, without the explicit need to present a passport.

However, both immigration officers and airlines may deny boarding or entry when the person does not meet the travel requirements in each case.

Likewise, Brazilians who want to leave the country must have the documentation required by the destination country.

Venezuela’s rules for entering or leaving the country

In the case of Venezuela, foreigners wishing to enter the country must present a valid and current passport or a valid travel document that is authorized through international agreements.

At the same time, Venezuelans who want to enter or leave the country will have to identify themselves as nationals at the border, as established by the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Foreigners (SAIME).

If an expired passport is presented, both airlines and immigration control officers may deny travel.

However, in certain cases there are exceptions in which the document is accepted even after its expiration date under special conditions.

Paraguay’s rules for entering or leaving the country

Paraguay requires foreigners who want to enter the country to present a valid passport or identity document during border checks.

Due to Mercosur agreements, citizens of several member countries may enter the region by presenting only a valid identity document for tourist travel instead of a passport.

Paraguayan citizens who want to travel internationally must have their documentation up to date when presenting it and comply with the requirements established by the destination country.