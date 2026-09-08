Those who travel abroad often know the importance of the passport and the reasons why it is always advisable to keep it within its validity period. However, there may be occasions and destinations where it is not enough that it has not yet expired.

Countries like the United States and Mexico set specific validity requirements for the passport and local immigration authorities always verify that they are met before allowing entry.

Most foreign visitors traveling to the United States usually arrive at Atlanta, Fort Worth and O’Hare international airports, and agents of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) check that travelers arrive with a valid passport and a visitor visa or ESTA authorization.

Among the rules that the passport must comply with, it must be valid for at least six months beyond the intended stay, although there are exceptions for citizens of exempt countries.

Mexico City, Cancun and Guadalajara airports ban entry to all citizens who have postponed renewing their passport

To enter Mexico as a tourist, most visitors usually disembark at airports such as Benito Juarez, Cancun and Guadalajara, where Mexico’s Immigration officers require everyone arriving to present a valid and current passport.

In addition, depending on nationality, they may request a visa, as well as an exit ticket, accommodation reservations and some document justifying the trip.

As a basic requirement, the passport must have enough blank pages for immigration checks and stamps.

Although Mexican law does not establish a specific number of months of validity, the airline may apply additional requirements to allow boarding.

Valid and current passport: When is it not considered acceptable?

A passport may no longer be acceptable for travel even if it has not yet reached its expiration date. Immigration authorities and airlines may reject it when the document does not allow the holder’s identity to be properly verified or does not meet the destination’s requirements.

The main situations include:

It is expired or does not meet the minimum validity required by the destination country.

It shows significant damage , such as stains, moisture, mold or tears.

It has torn or missing pages .

The page with the personal data or photograph is damaged.

It contains unofficial marks or alterations .

It does not have the required blank pages for visas or immigration stamps.

Complying with the documents or even having a visa does not automatically guarantee admission, since the final decision rests with the immigration officer at the point of entry.