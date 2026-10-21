The payment calendar of the United States Social Security Administration (SSA) now makes it possible to identify which days retirees and other beneficiaries will receive their payments with the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase. Deposits will be distributed throughout the month according to each person’s birth date and applicable calendar.

Wednesday, January 27, will be a key date for those born between the 21st and 31st of any month and who receive their benefits under the SSA’s usual schedule. However, they will not be the only ones to receive payment during January, as other groups will receive their payments on the 13th and 20th, while some beneficiaries will get an advance at the end of December.

The exact date depends on the type of benefit and when each person began receiving it. Therefore, it is important to check the official SSA calendar to find out when the first 2027 payment with the COLA increase will be issued and which beneficiaries will receive it before January begins.

Who will receive the COLA increase on Wednesday, January 27, 2027?

Retirees and other beneficiaries of Social Security who have a birth date between the 21st and the 31st of any month will receive their monthly payment on Wednesday, January 27, provided they are included in the SSA’s usual payment schedule.

That date corresponds to the fourth Wednesday of the month and includes those who receive retirement, survivor, or disability (SSDI) benefits and began receiving them under the payment schedule based on birth date. The deposit will include the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027.

It is important to keep in mind that not all retirees will receive payment on January 27, 2027, since the date depends on the schedule that applies to each beneficiary.

SSA payment calendar: on what days will retirees receive payments during January 2027

The Social Security Administration distributes retirement, survivor, and disability payments on various dates, depending on the group to which each beneficiary belongs. For January 2027, the official SSA calendar includes three Wednesdays for those who receive payment according to their birth date.

These are the dates beneficiaries should keep in mind:

Wednesday, January 13, 2027 : people born between the 1st and 10th of any month.

Wednesday, January 20, 2027 : people born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

Wednesday, January 27, 2027: people born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

In all three cases, the dates correspond to beneficiaries who follow the payment schedule by birth date. The SSA also administers benefits for family members and survivors, in addition to retirement and disability payments.

Which beneficiaries will receive the COLA increase before January 2027?

Although the cost-of-living adjustment corresponds to 2027, some beneficiaries will receive the updated payment on Thursday, December 31, 2026. This happens because January 1 is a federal holiday, and the Social Security Administration advances certain payments when the usual date is not a business day.

The groups that should keep this date in mind are:

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries : they will receive the January payment on December 31, 2026, with the 3.6% increase.

People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 : they belong to a payment schedule different from the one organized by birth date. Their January payment is also moved up to December 31.

People who receive Social Security and SSI: they will receive both program payments according to the corresponding schedule, with the year-end advance.

The SSA clarified that the SSI increase will begin with the December 31 payment, while the Social Security benefit adjustment will apply to payments corresponding to January 2027.