The United States is implementing a regulation that affects citizens and naturalized foreigners who possess U.S. passports under certain circumstances. This regulation establishes which documents may remain in the traveler’s possession and which must be held by the government during official procedures.

The regulation is essential because it affects passport validity and the ability to use it for travel. Those who do not follow the established procedures may temporarily be left without a document authorized for crossing borders.

Therefore, the Department of State warned about how the process works and the actions travelers must take to avoid delays or blocks when entering or leaving the country.

The United States seizes these copies

The regulation states that anyone who renews their passport by mail must surrender the previous copy, whether it is a passport booklet or a card. This procedure is intended to prevent duplicates, strengthen identity verification, and ensure that only one valid document exists for each holder.

The Department of State explains that the passport turned in will be returned later in a separate package, after the new document is issued. This process usually takes about four weeks.

If the previous document is not submitted, the renewal will be automatically rejected and the traveler will be left without a valid passport to legally enter or leave the United States.

Everyone must meet this requirement to renew their passport

Those who do not meet the requirements for online renewal must carry out the process by mail. The submission must include the previous passport along with all documentation required by the government.

How to renew your passport online

To renew a passport online, you must:

Submit your previous passport (passport book or passport card).

Complete Form DS-82 .

Include a recent passport photo and, if applicable, documents supporting a name change.

Pay the applicable government fees.

If the previous passport is not returned, the application will be invalid and the person will be without a valid document. Until the situation is regularized, they will not be able to leave the country or re-enter the United States legally.