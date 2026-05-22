The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has implemented since last February 1 a new paid protocol for those who need to fly within the country but cannot present any of the documents acceptable under Real ID standards.

This alternative process, called TSA ConfirmID, is directly aligned with this regulation, which since May 7, 2025 has required those who wish to board domestic flights to present an acceptable credential proving their identity.

The United States will allow people to board the plane without Real ID or passport if they can provide this information

Although a Real ID driver’s license or presenting a passport are two common ways to comply with federal regulations, those who cannot show either of these documents may choose to use TSA ConfirmID.

For a cost of 45 dollars, an official alternative screening can be carried out that will last between 10 and 15 minutes and can replace the presentation of credentials.

The document that must be shown at checkpoints to travel without Real ID or passport in the United States

If choosing this type of verification, it will be necessary

Go to the Pay.gov site

Enter the traveler’s legal name

Trip start date (although the payment is only valid after 10 days from the entered date)

A valid bank account, debit card, credit card, Venmo or PayPal

Once the payment has been completed, a confirmation email will be received and should be kept as proof to later show authorities at the checkpoint.

What will happen to those who cannot identify themselves properly

Those who do not use TSA ConfirmID or present an acceptable document may miss their flight for failing to meet the required requirements.

“Fraud or other criminal activity related to this process will be prosecuted under federal penalties,” the warning states.