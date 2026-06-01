According to reports from CNN, the Government of the United States has approved an important initiative related to the development of a new naval base in Latin America. This project will require an investment exceeding 1 billion dollars.

This development will help Peru establish itself as a key partner for Washington‘s strategic plans in South America, in a context marked by the modernization of ports and the increase in maritime trade in the region.

The decision is aligned with a cooperation in defense and maritime logistics strategy, which will have a direct impact on port infrastructure and operational planning in the Pacific Ocean.

The United States will build a new naval and military base in Latin America

The plan includes the creation of new specialized docks, which will free up nearly 80 hectares for the expansion of the Callao commercial port.

According to the information released, the total investment will amount to US$1.5 billion with the aim of developing new naval infrastructure that strengthens the country’s operational capabilities.

The recently approved project includes the construction of a naval base in Callao, one of the country’s most important port areas. The initiative was authorized after the formal notification from the State Department to the U.S. Congress, where the strategic value of the agreement was highlighted.

How does it impact Latin America?

Washington clarified that the provision of services and technology for this base will not alter the military balance in the region and that the main objective is to strengthen the logistical and defensive capabilities of a strategic ally.

One of the points noted is that part of the U.S. equipment will be located less than 80 kilometers from the Chinese megaport of Chancay, a key work for regional trade that is in full expansion.

In addition, the U.S. Government considers this initiative part of its foreign policy goals and support for partner countries with a key location on the Pacific.