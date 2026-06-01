The federal government of the United States moved the July 4 holiday to Friday, July 3, 2026, since Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year. The measure makes that Friday an official non-working day across the country: banks, public offices, schools, courts and the postal service will be closed .

The change is applied automatically under Federal Code 5 U.S.C. 6103(b) , which states that when a national holiday falls on a Saturday, the previous Friday is the recognized day off. No action is required from workers or institutions: Friday, July 3, 2026, is celebrated, for all purposes, as Independence Day.

Why did the government move the July 4 holiday to Friday?

When a federal holiday falls on a Saturday, federal law orders that the immediately preceding Friday be the official day off for government employees. This is set out by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) , which confirmed that Friday, July 3, 2026, is the observed date for Independence Day.

The change is not a discretionary decision by the government: it is an automatic mechanism that activates whenever July 4 falls on a Saturday. The practical result is a three-day long weekend—Friday the 3rd, Saturday the 4th and Sunday the 5th of July—with the first day as an official paid holiday for federal workers.

What closes on Friday, July 3, and how does it affect the public?

Since this is a federal holiday, Friday, July 3 adds a day off to the month of July with widespread closures across the country. Banks, government agencies, public schools, federal courts and the postal service suspend operations that day.

Any procedure that depends on these institutions must be completed before Thursday, July 2, or postponed until Monday the 6th. As for financial markets, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will also close on Friday, July 3 in observance of the holiday.

What closes on Friday, July 3, 2026