The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) keeps published on its official website the requirements that older adults must meet in order to renew their driver’s license in the state.

After the age of 79, to obtain the license, it is necessary to complete the process in a different way, and, in addition, it is indicated that the validity of this document lasts for a shorter and shorter time, proportionally as age increases.

Goodbye to the driver’s license: these people will no longer be able to renew it as usual

From age 79 in Texas, it is necessary to renew the driver’s license in person at a local license office.

In that framework, those who are between 79 and 84 years old will have to complete this process every 8 years, while those over 85 will have to do it every 2 years.

How these people must carry out the process

The steps to follow to carry out this procedure are as follows

Go to the Driver License Services website to schedule an appointment at the local driver’s license office

Complete the application at the license office

A specialist will review the medical history to determine whether additional tests are necessary

Submit the required documentation, which includes: driver’s license application, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence in the country, or a valid identification document

Provide biometric data, such as signature and fingerprints

Take the official photo for the license

Pay the corresponding application fee

Pass the vision test to complete the process

Although there are no specific age-based tests, it is specified that if there are doubts about driving conditions, additional information may be requested.