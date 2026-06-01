Walmart confirmed changes in the use of carts that its employees use to prepare online orders.

The new instructions, distributed in an internal memo, reduce the maximum load of containers per cart and establish clear rules on when to push them and when to pull them.

The measure comes amid the chain’s e-commerce boom, which grew 27% in the last quarter —the eighth consecutive one with growth above 20%—.

Walmart processes hundreds of online orders per day in each of its more than 4,600 stores, which operate as distribution centers for delivery and in-store pickup.

In addition, the chain announced the remodeling of more than 650 stores in the United States during 2026.

Walmart carts are changing

The new rule sets a maximum of six blue containers per fulfillment cart, down from the previous eight. Employees must push the cart when they have clear visibility and pull it only when their vision is limited.

The change partially reverses a policy adopted days earlier that required carts to be pulled in all cases.

The company has a legal history on the issue: in 2024, it paid $1.2 million to a customer injured by a cart in 2020.

Reducing the load by 25% per cart could slow order-picking speed, although Walmart seeks to offset this with digital shelf labels —already installed in half of its network— that guide employees with LED lights .

The remodeling of Walmart’s 650 stores in 2026

The renovation announced by the chain covers more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets nationwide. In Pennsylvania, 32 stores are confirmed, four of them in the Philadelphia region, in Montgomery and Berks counties.

The changes aim to modernize the shopping experience with new layouts, updated technology, and more personalized checkout assistance, with fewer self-checkouts in several locations.

Planned improvements in remodeled stores