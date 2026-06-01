The U.S. visa is a fundamental document for all people who want to visit the United States as tourists, since, unless they have an exemption to apply for it, i t is part of the mandatory documents that authorities request to authorize travel.

In that sense, those planning to apply for this permit during June will have to consider a fundamental requirement for their passport in order to complete the process without issues. If this is not met, it cannot be carried out.

The United States will block the U.S. visa in June for all people who have delayed this procedure due to their documents

When starting the U.S. visa application process, it is essential to verify that the applicant’s passport is valid, since those who have delayed updating this document and present an old one will be prohibited from applying for the visa until they have a valid one.

In general, the passport can be requested on an expedited basis, so the sooner the information is checked, the more time there is to act.

Along the same lines -and based on the rules that apply to each country- in general, the United States maintains the six-month rule, which requires travelers to have at least six months of additional validity on their passport from the end of their stay in the country.

Key information about this U.S. rule

CBP keeps the list of countries that are exempt from complying with this regulation updated on its official website. In the case of these nations, they only need to present a valid passport for the entire period of their stay.

Included Latin American countries

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Haiti

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Dominican Republic

Uruguay

Venezuela

The complete and updated list of countries that do not have to follow this rule can be consulted by clicking here.

Other key documents to apply for the U.S. visa in June

It is advisable to check the requirements for documentation and the necessary steps on the website of the corresponding Embassy or Consulate. Thus, in addition to a valid passport, applicants must present

Non-immigrant visa application

Application fee receipt

Visa photograph