Keeping the U.S. passport valid is extremely important for all citizens who plan to make international trips or who need this document as a valid form of identification to fly within the country under Real ID standards.

In this context, the State Department details on its official website that not all passports are eligible for the renewal process, since some of them must be requested as if they had never been processed before.

The United States prevents automatic passport renewal for those who did not meet this deadline.

According to the competent authorities, renewal is not authorized for any passport that was issued more than 15 years ago. As a result, no passport processed in 2010 or earlier can be renewed.

In these circumstances, the process must be carried out again by submitting Form DS-11.

The United States will prevent the automatic renewal of various types of passports

In addition, according to USA.gov, passports that display any of the characteristics listed below also cannot be renewed:

They were issued before the holder turned 16 years old.

They have been lost, damaged, or stolen.

They do not reflect the holder’s current name, and there is no legal document supporting the name change.

How to apply for a new passport after the U.S. renewal ban

All the required documentation for the new application must be submitted at an authorized passport acceptance center. For this purpose, the applicant will be required to:

Complete Form DS-11.

Provide proof of U.S. citizenship (for example, a birth certificate).

Present a valid photo ID, such as a current driver’s license.

Submit photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the identification document.

Include a passport photo with the application.

Pay the applicable fees (USD 195 if applying for both the passport book and passport card).

Relevant information regarding the U.S. passport

Although both the passport card and the booklet have a 10-year validity and are processed using the same forms , only the passport booklet will be valid for international flights.

As for their function as identification documents, both can be presented at TSA airport checkpoints with an expiration of up to 24 months.