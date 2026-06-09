The United States government keeps publishing on its official website the circumstances under which a citizen or naturalized foreigner must replace their passport with a new one due to a physical change.

Knowing and respecting these rules is essential to preserving the validity of this international identification and ensuring that it meets all requirements to be accepted by the authorities and airlines.

Confirmed by the United States: the physical changes that require requesting a new passport

According to what was detailed by the State Department, it is only necessary to apply for a new passport when the holder’s appearance has changed significantly compared with the photograph on the document.

The rule clearly states that the change is not necessary if the person remains easily identifiable.

However, it must be updated -regardless of the document’s validity- when there are significant physical changes, such as

Significant facial surgery

Severe facial trauma

Significant weight gain

Significant weight loss

Addition of numerous facial tattoos

Removal of facial tattoos that noticeably alter appearance

Placement or removal of large facial piercings

Physical changes that do not require applying for a new passport

Certain physical changes are considered by the authorities to be “minor,” so they do not require updating the passport. Some examples are

Growing a beard

Dyeing your hair

Natural changes associated with aging

The photo requirements that everyone must meet to apply for or renew a passport

The United States reminds us that incorrect photos are currently one of the main causes of passport application delays.

In that line, it is vital to consider that a photo will only be considered acceptable if it meets requirements such as

Taken within the last six months.

Being in color.

Showing the full face.

Having a white background.

Not including filters or digital alterations.

Having a neutral expression.

Keeping both eyes open and visible.

Not including objects that cover the face, except for documented medical or religious exceptions.

Those who wish to see examples of acceptable photos and learn all the steps of the process can do so by clicking here.