En esta noticia

The United States has confirmed that certain foreigners can enter legally and automatically without the need for a visa and, in certain circumstances, without a conventional passport, as long as they present specific documentation recognized by border authorities.

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No visa or passport: comprehensive list of documents allowed to enter the United States

Canadian citizens benefit from a special regime to enter the United States. Unlike other foreigners, they do not require a tourist or business visa for short stays and, when crossing by land or sea, they may present documents other than a passport.

Below is the full list:

  • Enhanced driver’s license
  • Enhanced identification card
  • NEXUS card
  • FAST/EXPRESS card
  • SENTRI enrollment card

These documents meet the requirements established by the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI) and facilitate access without additional procedures.

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To whom does this exception not apply?

This benefit does not apply to:

  • Citizens of other countries.
  • Permanent residents of Canada who are not citizens.
  • Travelers entering by air without a passport.
  • People with immigration or criminal records that restrict entry.