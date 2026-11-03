The Public Education Ministry (SEP) confirmed that a regulation restricting cellphone use at all public and private basic education schools will take effect Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

The measure was unanimously agreed to with the country’s education authorities, following a consultation with the national teaching workforce, and promoted by the government of Claudia Sheinbaum.

Public Education Secretary Mario Delgado Carrillo said devices may not be used during the school day, including recess. The policy seeks to set rules for the use of digital tools inside schools.

When will students be allowed to use cellphones?

During a video message for the first ordinary session of the School Technical Council for the 2026-2027 school year, Delgado explained that there will be exceptions for certain situations.

Cellphones may be used when they are part of teaching activities that have been previously planned and guided by teachers, as well as in emergencies or other extraordinary cases related to the needs of the school community.

The agreement on regulating cellphone use in schools states that:

In basic education , cellphones will not be used during the school day

In upper secondary education , responsible and safe use will be allowed, with limits set by each school

In higher education, responsible and safe use is encouraged.

“We want to thank the participation of more than half a million teachers in the consultation on this very important issue,” the official said.

What does the new cellphone policy at schools establish?

The policy includes restrictions on cellphone use throughout the school day , with the exceptions already mentioned:

Teaching activities: when device use has been previously planned and directed by teachers.

Emergencies: when phones need to be used in a situation of this kind.

Extraordinary cases: when specific needs of the school community justify their use.

Delgado Carrillo also asked teachers to inform school communities about these measures through assemblies and meetings with families.

The secretary said more than 81% of the teachers consulted during the Intensive Phase of the School Technical Council supported setting rules to ensure safe, educational use of digital devices.

What is the goal of restricting cellphone use in schools?

The SEP wants schools to remain spaces for in-person learning and interaction, with clear rules for the use of technology in classrooms.

“The cellphone or the screens could only be used for an emergency or some specific issue involving the children. They can keep it in their backpack, but cellphones cannot be used in class or during recess. The goal is to restore creativity and prevent this indiscriminate use of screens that, particularly when tied to social media, can have very negative effects,” Sheinbuam said at a news conference.

“ Starting Nov. 3, the cellphone can no longer be used as an educational tool at school , nor the screen, and not during recess either,” she said at the morning news conference “The People’s Morning Briefing.”

The measures were published on Sept. 22 in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and allowed 30 days for informational assemblies at schools about the content of the agreement, in order to begin implementation on Nov. 3.